NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTCT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,748,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,933,000 after acquiring an additional 372,821 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,059,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,139,000 after purchasing an additional 347,553 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 247,327 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,215,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,384,000 after purchasing an additional 241,099 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2,459.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 193,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 185,685 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTCT. Piper Sandler cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $32.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.94. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $37.68.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

