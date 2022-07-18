New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded at CICC Research

CICC Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EDU has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. CLSA upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Macquarie lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.37. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $66.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $614.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 37,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $74,058,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 5,578,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,716,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

