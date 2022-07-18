New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,671 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of International Bancshares worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Stock Up 2.2 %

International Bancshares stock opened at $40.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.98% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About International Bancshares

(Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.