Nicole Carrillo Sells 60,000 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 273,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,235.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nicole Carrillo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Nicole Carrillo sold 60,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $126,000.00.

loanDepot Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:LDI opened at $1.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $495.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $503.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

LDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 1,293.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 951,819 shares in the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $1,049,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter worth $77,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in loanDepot by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $5,182,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

