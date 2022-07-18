Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $508,995,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $359,612,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,566,000 after buying an additional 1,000,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,027,000 after buying an additional 560,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,462,000 after buying an additional 477,354 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $73.46 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

