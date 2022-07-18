Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $120.53 on Monday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $116.66 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.65.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Barclays cut their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dover from $166.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

