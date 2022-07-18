Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 295,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

