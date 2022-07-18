Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.09 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $86,540,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,878,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,367,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,895 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $78,536,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $45.02 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 8.50%.

Insider Transactions at Mosaic

In other Mosaic news, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,517.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mosaic news, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,517.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

