Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.25 Million Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,663 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 848,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,077,000 after purchasing an additional 299,345 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 419,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,220,000 after purchasing an additional 42,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 target price on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.82 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $532.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.