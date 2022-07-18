Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.71 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,963 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 24,467 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $1,853,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 52,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CERN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

Insider Transactions at Cerner

Cerner Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Stories

