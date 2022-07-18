Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.85 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $167.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.25 and a 200-day moving average of $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.