Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $10,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Tobam raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $339.12 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $300.85 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.06 and its 200 day moving average is $403.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.00.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading

