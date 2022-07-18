Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,971 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Sun Communities by 658.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Sun Communities by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sun Communities by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sun Communities Price Performance

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SUI opened at $160.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.64 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

See Also

