Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,130 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on D shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:D opened at $79.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.27. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

