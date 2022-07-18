Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,581 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Raymond James by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,141 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raymond James Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Raymond James stock opened at $90.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day moving average of $101.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.10. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $81.96 and a 1-year high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

