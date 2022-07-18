Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 24,567 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,567 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kimco Realty worth $10,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,371,000 after buying an additional 2,882,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after buying an additional 245,905 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,226,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,725,000 after buying an additional 1,252,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,809,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,496,000 after buying an additional 1,095,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 3.3 %

KIM opened at $20.12 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

