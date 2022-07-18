Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,140 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $72.33 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

