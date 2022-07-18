Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,472 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 711.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 760.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.29. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 326.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNO. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

