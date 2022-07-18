Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,594 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $69.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.32. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

