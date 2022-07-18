Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $275.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $289.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $283.17.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 2.8 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $227.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.09.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

