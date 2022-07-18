Novartis (NVS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Novartis to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Novartis to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $84.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.96. The company has a market cap of $187.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Novartis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

