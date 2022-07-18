NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVEE. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NV5 Global Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $122.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.14 and a fifty-two week high of $141.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.03.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $190.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,183,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,490,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

