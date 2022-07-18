NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Boosted by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.5% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,691,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 276,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $81,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 8,378 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $157.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.82.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

