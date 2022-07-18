NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $166.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $228.00 price target (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $254.82.

NVDA stock opened at $157.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 94.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,941 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

