NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,616 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,506 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $163.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $140.33 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.57.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

