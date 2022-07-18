Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 8,233 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $4,156,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

NYSE ETD opened at $21.71 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $28.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $549.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

