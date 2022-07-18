Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $264,000 Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corsair Gaming

In related news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum purchased 80,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,143,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,574.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

CRSR stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $380.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Corsair Gaming Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

