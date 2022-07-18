Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Lowered to $86.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OC. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut Owens Corning from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.92.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.2 %

OC opened at $80.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average of $89.32. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $101.12.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 135.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,876,000 after acquiring an additional 972,789 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 419,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,515,000 after purchasing an additional 395,541 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 119.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 583,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,345,000 after purchasing an additional 317,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.