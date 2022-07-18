Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Oxford Industries worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 9.0% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

OXM stock opened at $85.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.32 and its 200-day moving average is $89.00. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $110.37.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on OXM. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Oxford Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.