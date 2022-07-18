Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 106.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GCOW. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of GCOW opened at $29.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.