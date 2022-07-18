Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 135.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $30.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $45.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $78,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

