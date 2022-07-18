Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Short Interest Update

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 945,400 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the June 15th total of 663,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Pampa Energía Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PAM stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 210,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 726.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pampa Energía Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on PAM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

(Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.