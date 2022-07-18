Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Short Interest Update

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the June 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 343,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

In related news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 25,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,641,104 shares in the company, valued at $29,523,460.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paragon 28 news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $449,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,641,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,523,460.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 13,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $259,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,568 shares of company stock worth $2,330,853 over the last 90 days. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,541,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 395,762 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,611,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 523,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 157,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Paragon 28 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Paragon 28 stock opened at $19.58 on Monday. Paragon 28 has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paragon 28 will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

