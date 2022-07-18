Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,348,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $116.34 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

