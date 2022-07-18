Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 319 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,720,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,800,000 after purchasing an additional 576,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,912,000 after purchasing an additional 312,498 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,090,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 820,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.22. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.