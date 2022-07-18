Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 442.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,294 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JD.com by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in JD.com by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on JD. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

JD.com Price Performance

NASDAQ JD opened at $60.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a PE ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 0.45. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.91.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.