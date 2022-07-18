Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 451 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus lowered their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

FAST opened at $48.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,913 shares of company stock worth $146,107 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

