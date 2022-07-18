Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 422 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,496 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $189.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.04. The firm has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $293.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.92.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

