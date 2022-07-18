Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 808 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,025,000 after purchasing an additional 95,873 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $77.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.10. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

