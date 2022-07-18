Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,131 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $22.47 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97.

