Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $199.75 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

