Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 6,097 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.24, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.18.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

