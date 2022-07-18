Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $165.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.96. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.50 and a twelve month high of $187.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.