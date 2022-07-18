Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,396,000 after purchasing an additional 72,815 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,453,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,229,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $231.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

