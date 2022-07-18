Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Duke Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Duke Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DUK opened at $107.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.68 and a 200 day moving average of $106.91. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.