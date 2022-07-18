Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $59.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day moving average is $66.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on MET shares. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

