Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,921 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,429,000 after buying an additional 2,213,153 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,222,027,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $62.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $270.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.16.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Cowen upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

