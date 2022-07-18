Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after acquiring an additional 556,871 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after buying an additional 553,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after buying an additional 352,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.40.

NOW opened at $435.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $461.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.02, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

