Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

SCHF opened at $30.84 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.29.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

