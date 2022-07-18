Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,584 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $176.04 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $166.09 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.06.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.