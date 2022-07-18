Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,584 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VV opened at $176.04 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $166.09 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.06.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
